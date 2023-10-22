Hosking Partners LLP Buys 2,512 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $13,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Down 1.2 %

IT stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $348.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,207. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.08 and a 1-year high of $377.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.33.

Insider Activity

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gartner

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.