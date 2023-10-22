Hosking Partners LLP Buys 9,039 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises 1.9% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $44,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.62.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock traded down $9.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $453.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,192. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $451.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.47. The firm has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.