Hosking Partners LLP Has $22.06 Million Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,228 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.36% of Alcoa worth $22,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $24.01. 9,204,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,057,019. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

