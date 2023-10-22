Hosking Partners LLP Has $28.66 Million Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,047,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,071 shares during the period. CEMEX makes up about 1.2% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.28% of CEMEX worth $28,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 164.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CEMEX by 58.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in CEMEX by 23.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CEMEX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after purchasing an additional 270,749 shares in the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.00. 3,506,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,576,651. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.52.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

