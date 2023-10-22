Hosking Partners LLP Has $30.36 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $14.20 on Friday, reaching $853.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,639. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $429.17 and a fifty-two week high of $925.91. The stock has a market cap of $352.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $854.98 and its 200 day moving average is $800.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

