Hosking Partners LLP Has $33.52 Million Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,929,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,849 shares during the quarter. DHT accounts for 1.4% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in DHT were worth $33,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 8,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,923 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of DHT by 114.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,596,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 1,060.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DHT by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,682,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,847 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of DHT by 51.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,059,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,171 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Stock Performance

NYSE:DHT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,472. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

DHT Dividend Announcement

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.95 million. DHT had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. DHT’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DHT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

