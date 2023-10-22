Hosking Partners LLP Has $35.03 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,044 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises 1.5% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of Delta Air Lines worth $35,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,364,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,256,491. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,753 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

