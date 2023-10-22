Hosking Partners LLP Has $9.17 Million Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 305,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.47% of SL Green Realty worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in SL Green Realty by 60.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 38,933 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 10.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 4.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 105,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 71,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $155,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,021. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.17.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.48%.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

