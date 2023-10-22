Hosking Partners LLP Has $9.97 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,810 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

NYSE:CFG traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,384,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,146. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

