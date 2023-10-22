Hosking Partners LLP Increases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $17,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.23.

Shares of TSCO traded down $6.87 on Friday, reaching $195.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.48. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $187.55 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

