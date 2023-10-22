Hosking Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 2.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Booking worth $55,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded down $28.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,756.64. 313,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,433. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,760.02 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The firm has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,073.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,850.28.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,200.71.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

