Hosking Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $23,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

NYSE:MPC traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

