Hosking Partners LLP Purchases 6,934 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. XXEC Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the second quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 53,225 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.5% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 991,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,937,000 after buying an additional 125,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $286,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.63. 7,756,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,549,903. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

