Hosking Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,994 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.6% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $38,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 189,966 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 967.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 156,960 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 142,260 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.7% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 73,985 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.45.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE COP traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,289,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,097. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average is $110.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

