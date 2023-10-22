Hosking Partners LLP Sells 13,282 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,282 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 52.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $10,518,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.00.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $7.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.33. 346,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.91. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $385.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.