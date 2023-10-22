Hosking Partners LLP Sells 46,142 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,142 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Steel Dynamics worth $15,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,514,000 after buying an additional 1,316,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 895.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,665,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,021. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.21. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.46 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.