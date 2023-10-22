Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1,762.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,950 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $240.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $149.64 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.44. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

