Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Invests $4.61 Million in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $32,551,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC opened at $81.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

