Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Invests $5.79 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $331.19 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $302.01 and a twelve month high of $356.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.08.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.