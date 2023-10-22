Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Purchases 308,237 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2,664.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 2.0% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $65,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $175,764.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $175,764.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 674,431 shares of company stock valued at $143,801,239. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

CRM stock opened at $203.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 128.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

