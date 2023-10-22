Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 11,506 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEHC opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average is $75.24. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

