Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

Mizuho upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $7.00 target price on the real estate investment trust's stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Shares of HPP opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $710.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $245.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.63 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,343,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,730,000 after acquiring an additional 148,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $101,242,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,164,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,674,000 after purchasing an additional 875,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,690,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

