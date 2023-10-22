Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.06%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

