i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given New $24.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IIIV. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $656.13 million, a PE ratio of -51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.19 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at i3 Verticals

In related news, Director Timothy Mckenna sold 2,687 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $59,839.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 229,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 172,396 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,371,835,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 684,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 252,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

