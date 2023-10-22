Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ITW opened at $223.56 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.86 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.36. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.