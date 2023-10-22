IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IMAX. StockNews.com lowered IMAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.16 million, a P/E ratio of 225.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. IMAX has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $66,733.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,791,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 122,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,316,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 301,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

