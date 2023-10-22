INCA Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

INCA Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,442 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises approximately 16.2% of INCA Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $46,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 213.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FMX traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.62. The stock had a trading volume of 638,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,760. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $119.62.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.43. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $1.0001 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FMX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

