Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Set at C$225.00 by Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$225.00 price target on Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IFC. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC set a C$225.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. National Bankshares set a C$230.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$220.45.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

TSE IFC opened at C$194.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$196.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$198.29. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$182.01 and a 12-month high of C$209.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.54 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$5.49 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.62%. Research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 13.9964961 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.71%.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

