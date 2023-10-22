Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,766 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Intel by 109.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 25,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $5,350,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Intel by 18.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,224,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $40,939,000 after purchasing an additional 188,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 29.6% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

