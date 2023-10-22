Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.65) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.79) EPS.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.86. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

