XXEC Inc. lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 6.7% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 220.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,361,000 after purchasing an additional 682,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $14.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $506.81. 1,873,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $558.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $523.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.27. The company has a market capitalization of $142.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

