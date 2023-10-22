Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $354.60 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.08 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.70.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

