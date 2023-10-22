Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $354.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.70. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.08 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

