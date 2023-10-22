iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,811 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.0% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY opened at $80.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.29. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

