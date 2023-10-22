iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 242.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 34,893 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,191,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21,890.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 255,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after buying an additional 254,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.24. 52,188,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,393,008. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.74 and a 52-week high of $109.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

