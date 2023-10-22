iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,783,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,639,000 after acquiring an additional 503,374 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,258 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.47 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

