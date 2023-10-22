iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,752 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,245,000 after purchasing an additional 697,334 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,145,000 after purchasing an additional 396,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,703,557 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

