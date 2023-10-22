iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 37,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 128,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,402,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $423.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $365.10 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

