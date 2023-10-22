iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $423.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $365.10 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $327.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $440.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

