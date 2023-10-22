iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $72.87. 718,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,950. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

