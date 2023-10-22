iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Position Lifted by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $458,347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,558,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,329,000 after acquiring an additional 384,078 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,128,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,740,000 after acquiring an additional 343,591 shares during the period.

ESGD traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $66.72. 376,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,998. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.09.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

