iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,338 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,535,000 after buying an additional 2,273,819 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

IAU traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.47. 8,387,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,758,489. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.