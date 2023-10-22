iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,274,000 after buying an additional 3,109,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,654,434 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

