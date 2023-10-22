iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,505 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.44. 2,317,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.84. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

