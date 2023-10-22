iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,118,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 358,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $53.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96.

