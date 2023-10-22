iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,256 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,502,000 after buying an additional 53,622,708 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190,712 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. 39,070,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,896,294. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.