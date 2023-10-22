iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is Oak Family Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.0% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 40,385 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 101,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,724,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $32.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,956. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.17.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

