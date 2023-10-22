iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $71.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,956,951 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average of $73.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

