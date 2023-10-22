iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,098 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 284,548 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. EQ LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,575 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.20. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

