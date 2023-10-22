iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $10,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $153.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.39. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $117.10 and a 52 week high of $165.41.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

